New “Matrix” film may center on young Morpheus
March 18, 2017 - 12:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Shortly after "The Matrix" screenwriter Zak Penn debunked rumors about "The Matrix" reboot, another related report emerges. As AceShowbiz reports citing Birth.Movies.Death., Warner Bros. indeed "is not interested in rebooting 'The Matrix'." Rather, it will explore "expanded universe concepts." Sources tell the site that new "The Matrix" movie may come in the form of a prequel centering on young Morpheus.
In "The Matrix" trilogy, Morpheus was portrayed by Laurence Fishburne. The character gained respect from the audience due to his monk-like stoicism and wisdom as a mentor. Should "The Matrix" spin-off happen, the role of young Morpheus reportedly will be played by Michael B. Jordan.
Whether or not a young Morpheus movie will be made remains to be seen. However, Penn wrote earlier on his Twitter account that he did "want to see more stories" set in "The Matrix" universe. "Do I want to see more stories set in the universe of the matrix?" he wrote. "Yes. Because it's a brilliant idea that generates great stories," he added.
1999's "The Matrix" starring Keanu Reeves is said to be one of the most original films in cinematic history. The movie sees a dystopian future where humans are unaware they live in a simulated reality created by sentient machines. Computer programmer named Neo (Reeves) slowly learns the truth and starts the rebellion against the machines.
"The Matrix", which also starred Carrie-Anne Moss and Hugo Weaving, became the highest grossing R-rated film in North America back in 1999, earning $463.5 million worldwide. It also nabbed four Oscars which included the accolades for Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects.
"The Matrix" sequels, "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions", were both released in 2003. Although the sequels weren't much praised like their predecessor, Reeves' deal for both movies made him one of the richest actors in Hollywood.
The deal may be months away from being finalized, but Spotify is said to have cleared this particular clause with major record labels.
Much like real synapses, the algorithm (Elastic Weight Consideration) decides how important a given connection is to its associated task.
“If you program your vehicle to obey the law, it’s not going to run over pedestrians, or crash into other vehicles,” said Brian Soublet
many of the songs, albums, and movies are all recent releases, which speaks to the popularity of that content and increased Android growth.
