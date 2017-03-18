Raspberry Pi sold more than 12.5 million boards since its launch in 2012

PanARMENIAN.Net - The official Raspberry Pi magazine announced that over 12.5 million of the affordable little Linux boards have been sold since the original Pi was launched in 2012, The Verge reports.

As The MagPi points out, this puts the Raspberry Pi past Commodore 64 sales, according to some estimates. That would make the Pi the third best-selling "general purpose computer" ever, behind Apple Macintosh and Microsoft Windows PCs. As commenters have pointed out, this isn't a precisely fair comparison, because there were other Commodore models than just the 64, but it's still a nice milestone all the same.

More interesting is the breakdown of Pi sales, provided by this lovely pie chart:

Despite the vast number of competitors to the Pi that have sprung up in recent years to fill various niches, the latest full-sized Pi model, the Pi 3B, is the biggest seller yet, which implies this hobbyist computer hasn't run out of momentum.