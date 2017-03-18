Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon to star in "The Spy Who Dumped Me" comedy

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon are reportedly in negotiations to star in Lionsgate's "The Spy Who Dumped Me". The comedy film will be directed by "Life Partners" helmer Susanna Fogel, and produced by Brian Grazer and Imagine Entertainment, AceShowbiz said.

The screenplay is penned by Fogel and David Iserson. Set to begin filming this summer, "The Spy Who Dumped Me" follows two best friends (Kunis and McKinnon) who unwittingly end up in an international conspiracy after one of the ladies discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy.

Kunis recently starred in black comedy "Bad Moms" alongside Kristen Bell and Jada Pinkett Smith. The "Friends with Benefits" star also made appearances in "Jupiter Ascending", "The Angriest Man in Brooklyn", "Third Person" and "Oz the Great and Powerful". Kunis will next be seen in an upcoming 3D animated comedy film titled "Amusement Park", which is set to hit U.S. theaters on July 13, 2018.

McKinnon, who is best known for her portrayals of Hillary Clinton and Kellyanne Conway on "Saturday Night Live", recently appeared in supernatural comedy "Ghostbusters". She will next be seen alongside Scarlett Johansson and Zoe Kravitz in "Rough Night", which is scheduled to be released in U.S. theaters on June 16.