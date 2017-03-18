Julie Delpy and Christina Ricci to be honored at Vail Film Festival
March 18, 2017 - 14:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Vail Film Festival has announced that it will celebrate women filmmakers, honoring Julie Delpy and Christina Ricci and opening with Susan Johnson’s coming-of-age story “Carrie Pilby,” Variety has learned exclusively.
The 14th annual festival will run from March 30 to April 2, closing with Amanda Sharp’s family drama “Sticky Notes,” which stars Rose Leslie as an emotionally detached backup dancer living in Los Angeles who returns to Florida to take care of her estranged father, played by Ray Liotta.
Julie Delpy will receive the Vail Film Festival Vanguard award in recognition of her having directed, written, or acted in more than 50 films. She wrote and starred in the Richard Linklater trilogy “Before Sunrise,” “Before Sunset” and “Before Midnight,” with co-writer and co-star Ethan Hawke, and received Oscar nominations for “Before Sunset” and “Before Midnight” for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Delpy’s credits include “Europa Europa,” “Voyager,” “Three Colors: White,” “An American Werewolf in Paris,” Jim Jarmusch’s “Broken Flowers” and “The Air I Breathe,” starring with Kevin Bacon and Andy Garcia. She wrote, directed, and starred in “2 Days in Paris” with Adam Goldberg.
Ricci will be honored with the 2017 Vail Film Festival Renegade award. She currently stars as Zelda Fitzgerald in the Amazon original series “Z: The Beginning of Everything,” and serves as an executive producer. Her credits include Ang Lee’s “The Ice Storm,” “The Opposite of Sex,” “Buffalo 66,” Patty Jenkins’ “Monster,” Wes Craven’s “Cursed,” Woody Allen’s romantic comedy “Anything Else” and Tim Burton’s “Sleepy Hollow.”
The Women in Film panel will be moderated by Denver Film Festival director Britta Erickson, with panelists including producer Miranda Bailey, writer and director Susan Johnson, writer and director Leila Djansi, and producer Katie Mustard.
