George RR Martin unveils plans for New Mexico production studio
March 18, 2017 - 15:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - George RR Martin has unveiled plans for a new non-profit film production studio, NME reveals.
The studio, to be called Stagecoach Foundation, will be built in Sante Fe, New Mexico, in a 30,000-square foot former biotech space.
Martin, author of A Song Of Ice And Fire and co-executive producer of its TV adaptation, Game Of Thrones, hopes the facility will drawn in a mix of established Hollywood names and new talent, in addition to offering space for a production HQ, editing facilities and much more.
The Coen Brothers, who filmed part of their modern western No Country For Old Men in the state, plan to collaborate with Stagecoach for one of their upcoming films, according to local paper, The Albuquerque Journal.
On his LiveJournal account, long used by Martin to address fans, he wrote, “Our dream is to bring more jobs to the people of Santa Fe, and to help train the young people of the city for careers in the entertainment industry, through internships, mentoring, and education.”
HBO recently confirmed Game Of Thrones will return for its seventh series in July, while also adding that series eight will consist of just six episodes.
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Germany threatens legal action if U.S. hikes import tax The U.S. became Germany's biggest export market last year, selling €107 billion of goods while importing just €58 billion worth.
Rediscovered Rodin masterpiece to be auctioned in Paris The long lost masterpiece, in the same familly for over 130 years, is estimated between € 800,000 - 1,200,000.
Syfy’s “The Expanse” renewed for season three The story unfolds across a colonized galaxy 200 years in the future, when two strangers become unwittingly swept up in a vast conspiracy.
Several candidates withdraw from elections to National Assembly Several candidates running for seats at the Armenian parliament have submitted withdrawal applications.