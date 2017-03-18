“Game of Thrones” director promises biggest dragons yet in season 7
March 18, 2017 - 16:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In addition to an epic war, the next season of "Game of Thrones" promises the biggest dragons we'll ever see on the show. As Daenerys and Jon Show are going to join forces for a fight against the White Walkers, she will be joined by the creatures which are now more fearsome than ever before, AceShowbiz said.
Speaking to EW, director Matt Shakman who is helming multiple episodes of the seventh season teases about these bigger dragons. "The dragons this year are the size of 747s," he gushes, adding, "Drogon is the biggest of the bunch - his flame is 30-feet in diameter!"
For reference, a Boeing 747 is about 230 feet long with a 210 feet wingspan, though Shakman is probably being approximate when comparing the dragons to the plane.
"Game of Thrones" returns with the seventh season on Sunday, July 16 on HBO. Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss recently confirmed that the eighth and final season would consist of six episodes.
