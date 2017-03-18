Jennifer Lopez police drama “Shades of Blue” renewed for season 3

PanARMENIAN.Net - “Shades of Blue”, the NBC police drama starring Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta, has been renewed for a third season, the network announced Friday, March 17, according to Variety.

“We’re so hugely appreciative of everything Jennifer and Ray do, and know it is due to their dedication, as well as the hard work of our incredible cast and producers, that ‘Shades of Blue’ has so clearly and compellingly earned a third-season renewal,” NBC Entertainment head Jennifer Salke said. “This show continues to mine powerful stories that always leave us hungry for more.”

The series follows Harlee Santos (Lopez), a single mother and detective at the heart of a tight-knit crew of Brooklyn detectives, led by enigmatic Lt. Matt Wozniak (Liotta) who often leads the team to step outside the limitations of the law in order to effectively protect their precinct and their own.

The cast includes Drea de Matteo, Dayo Okeniyi, Vincent Laresca, Hampton Fluker, Sarah Jeffery and Gino Anthony Pesi. Showrunner Jack Orman and Lopez serve as executive producers, along with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Ryan Seacrest and Nina Wass. The series is a production of Universal Television, Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, EGTV, Ryan Seacrest Productions and Jack Orman Productions.

Season 2 debuted on March 5, opening to a 0.98 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic and 5.25 million viewers. That was a drop of approximately 46 percent in the key demo and 38 percent in total viewers compared to the Season 1 premiere from January 2016. However, the show has added notable viewership in delayed viewing. The season premiere grew to a 1.6 rating and 7.8 million viewers in Live+3.

Earlier on Friday, NBC announced the premiere date for “World of Dance,” a new dance competition series that Lopez will executive produce as well as serve as a judge. “Step Up” dancer and actress Jenna Dewan Tatum hosts the reality show that’s produced in partnership with global dance brand World of Dance and will result in a $1 million prize for the winner.