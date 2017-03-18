Several candidates withdraw from elections to National Assembly

PanARMENIAN.Net - Several candidates running for seats at the Armenian parliament have submitted withdrawal applications.

Elections to the National Assembly will be held on April 2. Nine parties and blocs running for seats at the National Assembly have already launched their election campaigns.

The Central Electoral Commission on Saturday, March 18 discussed the applications at a special session.

Gagik Hovhannisyan and Sos Sargsyan from the Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian (ORO) bloc, Narek Avetisyan and Srbuhi Hovhannisyan from the Armenian Renaissance party, as well as Karen Manukyan, Sinot Poghosyan and Garegin Matinyan from the Communist Party withdrew their candidacies.

After considering the applications, the CEC decided to recognize the candidates’ registration invalid.