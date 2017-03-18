Syfy’s “The Expanse” renewed for season three

PanARMENIAN.Net - Syfy’s “The Expanse” has been renewed for season three, Variety has learned.

The sci-fi series will get another 13-episode season, to premiere in 2018. Season two, currently airing on Wednesdays on the NBCUniversal-owned cable net, has drawn reasonable critical praise, if not necessarily a massive linear audience. Its current season average is a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 600,000 viewers in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day Ratings.

The story unfolds across a colonized galaxy 200 years in the future, when two strangers become unwittingly swept up in a vast conspiracy. Based on the New York Times bestselling book series collectively known as “The Expanse,” written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (under the pen name James S. A. Corey), “The Expanse” stars Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham and Frankie Adams.

“‘The Expanse’ is a gorgeous, thrilling, emotional series that has quite simply raised the bar for science fiction on television,” said Chris McCumber, president, entertainment networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “We, along with the fans, are looking forward to continuing the journey with our partners at Alcon Television Group and the series’ brilliant cast and crew.”

“The Expanse” hails from Alcon Television Group, a division of Alcon Entertainment. Screenwriting duo Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (“Children of Men,” “Iron Man”) serve as executive producers and showrunners, alongside Naren Shankar (“CSI,” “Farscape”).