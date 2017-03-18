Bastille cover Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” (video)
March 18, 2017 - 18:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Bastille covered Aerosmith’s I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing, NME reports.
The band were live in session on Dermot O’Leary’s BBC Radio 2 show, and dropped in to perform two songs – the other being their new single Glory – and talk to the presenter about their past year.
Talking to O’Leary about their rise to become one of the biggest bands in Britain, frontman Dan Smith said that while he loved playing at Glastonbury in 2016, he prefers playing small venues.
“I love those shows. That’s where we started out. We did one last year under a different name in a tiny little venue, and it was brilliant. It was sweaty, and I like spending as much of the gig as possible not on the stage.”
The gig in question, which saw the band perform under the moniker Chaos Planet – a reference to the band’s second album Wild World – was stopped twice to let the crowd calm down.
Talking about that second album, Smith explained why the band opted to record it in the same London studio they’d used for their debut rather than heading to a more glamorous location.
“We’d been so lucky to travel and spend a lot of time touring, and that’s one thing we didn’t expect with the first record – that we’d be taken to these amazing places, but for so long. We collectively love being in the UK, we love being home in London, and it felt important that if we were going to have some time that we would spend it here and not go anywhere. Also, Mark, the producer that we work with, we wanted to grow as a band but with him and not get another producer.”
Photo: Richard Gray
