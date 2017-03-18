Clean Bandit unveiled self-directed vid for new “Symphony” (video)
March 18, 2017 - 18:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pop trio Clean Bandit have unveiled the self-directed video for new single 'Symphony', Gigwise said.
Described as an "emotional banger", the video for the Zara Larsson-featuring track draws inspiration from the group's orchestral beginnings, and sees the band perform at The Royal Festival Hall, where they played as teenagers.
Founding member Grace Chatto said the band aimed to create "beautiful and moving" visuals to compliment the song's emotional subject matter.
"The video tells the tragic story of a conductor who loses his boyfriend in a bicycle crash." Chatto said. "The conductor leads the symphony orchestra that we are part of. Through music, he finds strength going through heartbreak and loss.
"We always direct and make our own music videos, but this is the first time we have attempted such a linear narrative."
'Symphony' is the follow-up to the massive hit 'Rockabye', which snagged the all important Christmas Number 1 last year and became the longest running UK No. 1 in 22 years. The song featured Anne-Marie and Sean Paul, and held on to the top spot for nine weeks.
Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson are both due to perform on the final of ITV's The Voice this weekend - giving 'Symphony' its first live outing to a huge Saturday night audience.
