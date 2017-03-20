Intel's first hyper-fast 3D drive is meant for servers
March 20, 2017 - 13:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At last, Intel is making a stand-alone drive based on its extremely fast 3D storage technology... although you're probably not about to pick one up yourself. The chip maker has unveiled the Optane SSD DC P4800X, a drive destined for the PCI Express or NVMe slots in servers. It only has 375GB of space, but its extremely low latency (typically under 10µs) and 2GB/s throughput means that it can serve as either a memory cache or storage. If you're involved in high-performance computing, online shopping or other categories obsessed with gobs of RAM and rapid turnaround times, this is theoretically your dream device, Engadget said.
Intel also promises higher endurance than your typical SSD. The inaugural Optane model can withstand stresses normally associated with RAM, writing about 12.3 petabytes of data in its lifespan.
You can get the drive right now if you're part of Intel's early shipping program, and there are promises of larger capacities (750GB and 1.5TB) and U.2 form factors coming later in 2017. Not that you're going to drop any of them into your gaming rig any time soon. The 375GB version costs a hefty $1,520 -- even if you could realistically buy one for home use, you'd get far more value out of a high-capacity conventional SSD. Optane won't be viable for mainstream PCs (outside of tiny capacities) until prices fall much, much lower, Engadget said.
Top stories
Armenia's annual tech revenues from some 400 IT companies make up $475 million and by 2018, the article on The Next Web says.
The deal may be months away from being finalized, but Spotify is said to have cleared this particular clause with major record labels.
Much like real synapses, the algorithm (Elastic Weight Consideration) decides how important a given connection is to its associated task.
“If you program your vehicle to obey the law, it’s not going to run over pedestrians, or crash into other vehicles,” said Brian Soublet
Partner news
Latest news
The Charlatans indie rock band announce new album “Different Days” This follow-up to their superb 2015 LP “Modern Nature” will be out 26 May through label BMG.
Pope Francis begs God's forgiveness for Church sins in Rwanda genocide The pontiff "conveyed his profound sadness, and that of the Holy See and of the Church, for the genocide against the Tutsi."
Oasis documentary “Supersonic” to get a sequel? The 44-year-old singer – soon to be releasing his first solo album – is keen to get cracking on with a follow-up if Whitecross is to be believed.
New U.S.-led battalion "to deter Russia in Poland from April" Britain, Canada and Germany are leading the other three battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which will be operational by June.