Stephen King's "The Dark Tower" rolls out the 1st poster

PanARMENIAN.Net - The first poster for "The Dark Tower" has been released. Making its way out via Matthew McConaughey's Twitter account, the poster offers a hint at the intriguing world where the movie, based on Stephen King's book series of the same name, takes place, AceShowbiz reports.

"Flip your phone to see what I see. #DarkTowerMovie," writes McConaughey, who plays vicious The Man in Black in the movie. We can see that the top of the poster features McConaughey's character walking upside down, whereas the bottom side shows Roland the Gunslinger's Idris Elba walking with Tom Taylor's Jake Chambers amid Manhattan's skyscrappers over the white sky.

Earlier on, King also took to his Twitter account to share the same poster. "Pilgrim, there are other worlds than these. Come with us on the adventure. #DarkTowerMovie," he wrote on the caption.

"The Dark Tower" follows an 11-year-old Jake Chambers who discovers some clues about another dimension named Mid-World. He starts a journey to the dimension and has an encounter with frontiersmen knight named Roland Deschain, or Roland the Gunslinger.

The Gunslinger later takes Jake with him to reach The Dark Tower in End-World, on the purpose of saving the dying Mid-World. However, things become complicated when various monsters and vicious sorcerer Walter Padick, or The Man in Black, put obstacles in the way.

Rather than a typical adaptation, the film is said to be a new take on Stephen King's "The Dark Tower" series. Nikolaj Arcel directs the movie and co-writes the screenplay along with Akiva Goldsman, Anders Thomas Jensen and Jeff Pinkner.

"The Dark Tower" is set to hit U.S. theaters on July 28.