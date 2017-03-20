Lana Del Rey makes her live return with secret SXSW show (video)
March 20, 2017 - 15:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lana Del Rey has made her live return with a secret show at SXSW Festival in Austin, NME reports.
Announced the day before, Del Rey performed a nine-track set of her most popular singles at the Apple Music Space on Friday, March 17. Opening with ‘Cruel World’ from her third studio album ‘Ultraviolence’, Del Rey followed up with some of her earlier work, including ‘Ride’, ’Blue Jeans’ and ‘Born to Die’.
A rarity for the artist, Del Rey played a live guitar backing to her track ‘Yayo’ on a white Flying V Gibson, before telling the crowd: “That’s why I like to let [official bandmember] Blake play guitar.”
Following a rendition of ‘Video Games’, Del Rey finished the set with the live debut of her new single ‘Love’.
Despite the short notice, the concert reportedly still managed to pull large queues and official SXSW badges and artist wristbands were required to attend.
Del Rey is currently working on her fifth studio album, due to be released later this year. In an interview with Radio 2’s Jo Whiley, the singer announced that the new record would be “more socially aware”, and revealed that she’d been working with Last Shadow Puppets musician Miles Kane.
