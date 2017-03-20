Ed Sheeran's “Divide” stays at No. 1 on Billboard 200

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ed Sheeran's "Divide (division sign)" spends its second consecutive week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart. The singer's latest effort sold 180,000 equivalent album units in the week ending March 16, including 87,000 in traditional album sales, AceShowbiz reports citing Nielsen Music.

"Divide" becomes the first album within six months to spend its first two weeks at No. 1 on the chart since the "Suicide Squad" soundtrack, which debuted atop the August 27, 2016-dated list and spent its second week at No. 1 on the September 3, 2016-dated chart. Meanwhile, the last album by an artist to do so was Drake's "Views" back in May 2016.

Metallica's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" stays steady at No. 2 for two weeks in a row thanks to a concert ticket/album bundle sale redemption promotion from the band's upcoming tour. The record sold 102,000 units, including 100,000 in traditional album sales. The "Beauty and the Beast (2017)" soundtrack, meanwhile, bows at No. 3 with 57,000 units, making it the largest debut of the week.

The new record, which boasts appearances from the likes of Ariana Grande, Josh Groban and Celine Dion, surpasses 1991's soundtrack of Disney's animated film of the same title that only peaked at No. 19 on the April 18, 1992-dated chart. The set spent 76 weeks on the chart and has been sold 2.3 million copies in the U.S. ever since.

Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" falls one spot to No. 4 with 54,000 units, while the "Moana" soundtrack jumps to No. 5 with 52,000 units. Future's self-titled album, "Future", dips to No. 6 with 50,000 units, while The Weeknd's "Starboy" stays steady at No. 7 with 44,000 units.

Rounding out the new top 10 are Migos' "Culture" and Future's "HNDRXX", which slip to No. 8 and No. 9 with 42,000 units and 39,000 units respectively. The "Trolls" soundtrack, meanwhile, spends its second consecutive week at No. 10 with 32,000 units.