New Gorillaz album tracklist reportedly leaks
March 20, 2017 - 15:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The tracklist for the new Gorillaz album has been revealed, NME reports citing hasitleaked.
Following a search on the Phonographic Performance Limited website, a hasitleaked user and fan found many new titles registered to the animated band. The titles are thought to be taken from Gorillaz’ upcoming record.
One of the tracks listed is the anti-Trump anthem ‘Halleluljah Money’, released by the group in January.
The new titles are listed in alphabetical order and detail multiple collaborators, including Vince Staples, De La Soul, Rag’n’Bone Man and Savages’ Jehnny Beth.
Few details are known about the new Gorillaz album, though fan conversations with band mastermind Damon Albarn indicate that the record is finished. The LP will follow 2011’s ‘The Fall’.
See the full list of new tracks below:
Andromeda (Feat. D.R.A.M.)
Ascension (Feat. Vince Staples)
Busted And Blue
Carnival (Feat. Anthony Hamilton)
Charger (Feat. Grace Jones)
Circle Of Friendz (Feat. Brandon Markell Holmes)
Halfway To The Halfway House (Feat. Peven Everett)
Hallelujah Money (Feat. Benjamin Clementine)
Interlude: Elevator Going Up
Interlude: New World
Interlude: Penthouse
Interlude: Talk Radio
Interlude: The Elephant
Interlude: The Non-conformist Oath
Intro: I Switched My Robot Off
Let Me Out (Feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T)
Momentz (Feat. De La Soul)
Out Of Body (Feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Voshana)
Saturnz Barz (Feat. Popcaan)
Sex Murder Party (Feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz)
She’s My Collar (Feat. Kali Uchis)
Strobelite (Feat. Peven Everett)
Submission (Feat. Danny Brown & Kelela)
The Apprentice (Feat. Rag’n’bone Man, Zebra Katz & Ray BLK)
Ticker Tape (Feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis)
We Got The Power (Feat. Jehnny Beth)
