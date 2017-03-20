Oasis documentary “Supersonic” to get a sequel?
March 20, 2017 - 18:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Though the chances of an Oasis reunion still remain slim, Liam Gallagher is apparently keen to make a sequel to last year’s documentary ‘Supersonic’, Gigwise said.
The Matt Whitecross-directed rock doc focused on the early days of the band and charted their meteoric rise to success from Burnage wannabes to Knebworth headlining behemoths.
The 44-year-old singer – soon to be releasing his first solo album – is keen to get cracking on with a follow-up if Whitecross is to be believed. Speaking with the Daily Star at the Empire Awards 2017 where he scooped the prize for Best Dcoumentary, he reckons that it could be on.
He said: "Liam and Noel Gallagher were really generous. Everything we asked for they gave us.
"Liam said he wants to make a sequel. I don't know if he was joking or not."
Despite the accolade, neither of the Gallagher brothers turned up. Only Liam made it to the film’s premier last October that, predictably, led to another tirade against the older sibling.
Then Liam said: "He does what he does and I do what I do. This probably ain't A-list enough for him."
And Liam was still raging against Noel on Twitter yesterday after taking offence for apparently dressing down for a recent trip to Burnage.
He said: "See the fake bombing about in his stone island again coz he's in manc he'll be back in his Prada 1st thing tmorrow LG X (sic)"
And then, for good measure, he declared himself better than Noel: “Opening with Don't look back in anger ending with Rocking chair bout time they were done proper LG not for sale.
"To all you NG fanboys I can and will sing any song he wrote bigger better than him even if I was kicked in the b****x by a wood pigeon LG (sic)”
Yep, looks like Satan will be skating to work before that reunion happens any time soon.
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Pope Francis begs God's forgiveness for Church sins in Rwanda genocide The pontiff "conveyed his profound sadness, and that of the Holy See and of the Church, for the genocide against the Tutsi."
New U.S.-led battalion "to deter Russia in Poland from April" Britain, Canada and Germany are leading the other three battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which will be operational by June.
HIV breakthrough may help scientists kill sleeping virus cells French scientists have discovered a marker that makes it possible to identify dormant, HIV-infected T-cells from healthy ones.
Stephen Hawking to head into space on Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Billionaire entrepreneur and investor Branson has set up Virgin Galactic in the hope of taking tourists into space on commercial missions.