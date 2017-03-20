The Charlatans indie rock band announce new album “Different Days”

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Charlatans have announced the release of their 13th studio album, Different Days, which features contributions "from friends and heroes," Gigwise said.

This follow-up to their superb 2015 LP Modern Nature will be out 26 May through label BMG. The enticing new album was recorded at the band's own studio in Crewe, Cheshire, and the core quartet of vocalist Tim Burgess, bassist Martin Blunt, guitarist Mark Collins and keyboard player Tony Rogers invited some of literature and music's biggest names down for some sessions.

Starting with music; drum takes were split between their touring drummer Pete Salisbury, formerly of The Verve, and New Order's Stephen Morris. The two legends are honouring the legacy of the late, great Jon Brookes (The Charlatans original drummer, who sadly passed away in 2013, rather than replacing him.

Standout cuts, 'Not Forgotten' and 'Plastic Machinery' feature guitar legends Johnny Marr and Anton Newcombe. This is Marr's first contribution to a Charlatans album ever, and, Burgess told 6Music that it came about because he invited him around to the studio for a cup of tea and told him to bring his guitar, and in one session The Smiths legend ended up playing on three tunes.

New Order fans will be chuffed to see husband and wife Gillian Gilbert and Stephen Morris play together on the song 'The Same House', and Paul Weller co-wrote the final song on the album, Gigwise said.

As for guests outside the music business, Ian Rankin has also been recorded on the album which hints at some exciting ideas being thrown around and actress Sharon Horgan sings BV's.

Different Days full tracklisting:

Hey Sunrise (Drums Pete Salisbury, Programming Stephen Morris)

Solutions (Drums Stephen Morris BV's Nik Void)

Different Days (Guitar Johnny Marr, BV's Sharon Horgan)

Future Tense (Spoken word intro Ian Rankin)

Plastic Machinery (Guitar Johnny Marr & Anton Newcombe)

The Forgotten One (Spoken word intro Kurt Wagner)

Not Forgotten (Guitar Johnny Marr, Organ Anton Newcombe)

There Will Be Chances (Drums Pete Salisbury)

The Same House (Synthesiser Gillian Gilbert, Drums & Programming Stephen Morris)

Over Again (Percussion Donald Johnson (A Certain Ratio) BV's Nik Void (Factory Floor)

Lets Go Together (Drums Pete Salisbury)

The Setting Sun - Instrumental

Spinning Out (Co written by Weller. Piano and BV's Paul Weller)

The Charlatans have confirmed the following summer shows with more to be announced in the coming weeks:

12 May SOUND ISIDRO, MADRID

13 May MALLORCA LIVE FESTIVAL

27 May LANCASHIRE CRICKET GROUND with THE COURTEENERS

16 May OPEN AIR THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH

21 May PENNFEST, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE

12 May LAKEFEST, LEDBURY

25 August VICTORIOUS FESTIVAL, PORTSMOUTH