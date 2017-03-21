James Blake’s new music vid features Natalie Portman

PanARMENIAN.Net - Natalie Portman stars in a new music video from James Blake, NME said.

The clip is for ‘The Colour In Anything’ track ‘My Willing Heart’ and sees actress Portman swimming underwater while pregnant.

Directed by Anna Rose Holmer, a press release states that the video was shot “just days” before Portman gave birth to her daughter in February.

Blake released his third album ‘The Colour In Anything’ in May 2016. In NME‘s review, Nick Levine wrote that the album is “a thrillingly intimate album that finds him grappling with self-doubt (‘I Hope My Life’), various relationship troubles (‘Radio Silence’, ‘f.o.r.e.v.e.r.’) and the confusion of falling in love (‘My Willing Heart’). There’s also an overriding sense of optimism,” saying that the record “features Blake’s richest and most emotionally resonant work yet.”

Meanwhile it has been rumoured that Natalie Portman could replace Rooney Mara in the upcoming Girl With The Dragon Tattoo sequel. The Girl in the Spider’s Web will hit cinemas on October 5, 2018, directed by Uruguayan filmmaker Fede Alvarez, best known for his work on Evil Dead and the horror movie Don’t Breathe.

Alvarez has released a statement saying: “I’m hugely excited and grateful for this opportunity. Sony has become family to me and I can’t think of a more thrilling project to celebrate our relationship. Lisbeth Salander is the kind of character any director dreams of bringing to life. We’ve got a great script and now comes the most fun part — finding our Lisbeth.”