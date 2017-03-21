Defense chief surprised at ORO N1’s “overt fight” against Armenia's RPA

PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense minister Vigen Sargsyan has said he is surprised by leader of the proportional list of Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian (ORO) bloc Seyran Ohanyan’s “overt struggle” against Armenia’s ruling Republican Party (RPA).

Sargsyan heads RPA’s proportional list in parliamentary elections to be held on April 2.

Ohanian served as the country’s defense minister before PM Karen Karapetyan appointed Sargsyan in this post.

Speaking to RFE/RL Armenian Service, Sargsyan said he follows election campaigns and is surprised by a lot of things.

“I am surprised at Ohanyan’s own pledge to “fight RPA,” and his dialogue with such political forces with whom his previous relationships are very well known to me,” Sargsyan said.

“Nevertheless, a person has the constitutional right to run and struggle, and it’s up to an individual to fight for one side or the other, depending on whether they are or are not in office at the moment.”