Oil prices rise on expectations that OPEC could extend supply cut
March 21, 2017 - 13:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Oil prices rose on Tuesday, March 21 on expectations that an OPEC-led production cut to prop up the market could be extended, while strong demand would also work to slowly erode a global fuel supply overhang, Reuters reports.
Prices for front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil, were at $51.97 per barrel at 0746 GMT, up 35 cents, or 0.68 percent, from their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 28 cents, or 0.58 percent, at $48.50 a barrel.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), together with other producers including Russia, has pledged to cut its output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) between January and June in an effort to prop up prices and rein in a global supply glut that has dogged markets for almost three years.
Yet so far the cutback has not had the desired effect as compliance by involved exporters is patchy and as other producers, including the United States, have stepped up to fill the gap, resulting in crude prices falling more than 10 percent since the beginning of the year.
