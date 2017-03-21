Alec Baldwin’s “Boss Baby” trolls “Beauty and the Beast” in new trailer (video)
March 21, 2017 - 15:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Realizing that Disney's "Beauty and the Beast (2017)" has stolen moviegoers' attention these days, DreamWorks Animation and 20th Century Fox have an idea to promote their upcoming animated film "The Boss Baby" by inserting a bit of "Beauty and the Beast" details in its new trailer. The new trailer opens with references to Disney's movie, presenting the cartoon version of Lumiere the Candelabra and Cogsworth the Mantle Clock, AceShowbiz said.
It is soon revealed that the candelabra and clock are merely toys played by The Boss Baby Templeton, who is voiced by Alec Baldwin in the animated movie. The infant later breaks the fourth walls by talking to the audience, particularly those who go to theaters to watch "Beauty and the Beast".
"Look, you've all made an excellent decision to come see this movie today," says Boss Baby. "You're clearly shrewd, so let me lay this out for you. On March 31, my movie, DreamWorks' 'The Boss Baby' will be coming out." The scene then switches into the actual scenes from the upcoming animated movie.
"The Boss Baby" is loosely based on Marla's Frazee's picture book of the same name. The movie follows a suit-wearing baby and his seven-year old brother. Both are involved in a secret war between babies and puppies. Also voicing the characters in "The Boss Baby" are Tobey Maguire (Tim the narrator), Steve Buscemi (the CEO of Puppy Co.), Jimmy Kimmel (Mr. Templeton), Lisa Kudrow (Mrs. Templeton) and Miles Bakshi (Boss Baby's brother Tim Templeton).
"The Boss Baby" premiered at the Miami Film Festival on March 12 and will hit U.S. theaters on March 31.
