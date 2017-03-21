U.S. temporarily bans most electronics on Middle Eastern airlines
March 21, 2017 - 18:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. just made traveling to certain parts of the world considerably more complicated, at least if you're a technology fan. Middle Eastern and African airlines (including Royal Jordanian and Saudia) say the U.S. has asked them to institute a 96-hour ban on carrying most electronics on flights to or from the U.S., starting on March 21st. You can sit down with your phone or any necessary medical devices, but cameras, laptops and other gadgets will have to go into your checked baggage. The exact conditions of the ban aren't yet clear, but an American official said that "12+" airlines are covered, while Saudia exec Abdulrahman al Fahad mentioned 13 countries being affected, Engadget reports.
The reason for the surprise restrictions isn't clear (Homeland Security isn't commenting as of this writing), but this kind of sudden yet short ban tends to be in response to a specific and imminent terrorist threat. The U.S.' Transportation Security Administration is already worried about bogus devices being used to smuggle explosives, weapons and contraband aboard flights -- this suggests that there may have been plans for just such an attack. While there could be alternate motives for the ban, it's the most plausible explanation so far.
According to an update, a U.S. official speaking anonymously to the BBC says the device ban would affect nine airlines in 10 airports. Also, it is believed to be in response to intelligence reports hinting at threats.
Top stories
Armenia's annual tech revenues from some 400 IT companies make up $475 million and by 2018, the article on The Next Web says.
The deal may be months away from being finalized, but Spotify is said to have cleared this particular clause with major record labels.
Much like real synapses, the algorithm (Elastic Weight Consideration) decides how important a given connection is to its associated task.
“If you program your vehicle to obey the law, it’s not going to run over pedestrians, or crash into other vehicles,” said Brian Soublet
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian jihadist group “launches attack near Hama” The group said on a social media feed that it had carried out two suicide car bomb attacks close to the town of Soran in the countryside north of Hama.
Turkey's Erdogan says may review relations with Europe after referendum Turkey and Europe are at loggerheads with Ankara accusing some European countries of applying what it says are “Nazi methods”.
All Syrian sides confirm their attendance at peace talks: UN Damascus has been the scene of heavy fighting in recent days, with rebels and extremists making large incursions into the east of the Syrian capital.
Alec Baldwin’s “Boss Baby” trolls “Beauty and the Beast” in new trailer (video) The movie follows a suit-wearing baby and his seven-year old brother. Both are involved in a secret war between babies and puppies.