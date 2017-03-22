Emma Stone, Steve Carell’s "Battle of the Sexes" release date set
March 22, 2017 - 10:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fox Searchlight's "Battle of the Sexes" gets a release date. The movie, which is based on the 1973 infamous tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on September 22, AceShowbiz reports.
Starring Emma Stone as former World No. 1 female tennis player King and Steve Carell as ex-champ Riggs, "Battle of the Sexes" recounts the showdown between the iconic tennis stars that became one of the most-watched sport events of all time. The match is believed to be a symbolic face-off about gender equality.
"Battle of the Sexes" also stars Elisabeth Shue as Mrs. Riggs, Alan Cumming as Ted Tinling, Andrea Riseborough as Marilyn Barnett, Sarah Silverman as Gladys Heldman, Austin Stowell as Larry King and Natalie Morales as Rosie Casals. The sports dramedy film is penned by "Slumdog Millionaire" writer Simon Beaufoy and directed by husband-and-wife filmmaker duo Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Paris.
Meanwhile, the Ocar-winning actress, Stone, previously shared that in order to prepare for the biopic, she spent several hours on the court with King. "She reduced the game to straight hand-eye coordination and had me chasing ball around the court," the "La La Land" star told The Hollywood Reporter back in January.
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Pope warns youth against 'false' reality of social media "Don't let yourselves be led astray by this false image of reality! Be the protagonists of your history; decide your own future," he said.
Reddit to revamp profile page to make it like Facebook and Twitter First of all, the redditors getting the new feature will be able to post to their own profiles, which is a change from existing rules that require you to post to communities.
Mexico says not in firms' interest to build border wall Cemex, one of the world's largest cement producers, has said it is open to providing quotes to supply the raw materials for the border wall.
Probe into French presidential hopeful's legal problems widens Investigators are probing whether Fillon and his wife forged documents to try to justify around 700,000 euros she earned for a suspected fake job.