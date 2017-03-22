"Midnight, Texas" hit book series adaptation unveils new promo (video)
March 22, 2017 - 10:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - NBC has released a new promo for its new series "Midnight, Texas". Based on a hit book series by Charlaine Harris, the author of "True Blood", the upcoming supernatural show has more supernatural creatures than the once hit HBO series, AceShowbiz said.
It follows a psychic named Manfred (Francois Arnaud) who moves to Midnight, a town in Texas where he's not the only freak in the room. There's a vampire named Lemuel (Peter Mensah), Joe (Jason Lewis) who watches over everyone and has Angel-like wings, the mysterious Rev (Yul Vazquez), Fiji (Parisa Fitz-Henley) who is more than just a cat lady and Olivia (Arielle Kebbel) who has more secrets than everyone.
Seemingly running away from something, Manfred can't escape from his destiny to lead the Midnighters in a war against evil drawn into the town.
At NBC's summer press day on Monday, March 20, Arnaud explained how the show would be different from other vampire-themed series, "Vampires are one aspect of this mythology, [but] there are other parts. There are ghost stories."
"Midnight, Texas" premieres July 25 on NBC.
