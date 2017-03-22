Antonio Banderas as a troubled writer in “Black Butterfly” 1st trailer

PanARMENIAN.Net - Inviting a stranger to stay with you in a secluded log cabin may not be a good idea. The first trailer of Lionsgate's "Black Butterfly", starring Antonio Banderas, shows what it's like when a reclusive screenplay writer offers an edgy and demanding drifter a place to stay in, AceShowbiz said.

The trailer begins with Banderas' Paul typing in his log cabin in a mountain town. The only thing he writes is "I am stuck," which suggests that he has writer's block and struggles a lot to save his writing career. A drifter named Jack (Jonathan Rhys-Meyers) comes into his life later on, after Paul offers him a place to stay in.

Things go very wrong when Jack starts taking control over Paul's cabin. He also reads Paul's writing and becomes obsessed with it. "The story is not good enough. I can help you," says Jack. As time goes by, Jack eventually takes Paul a hostage in his own house and says that he is the one writing the story. Paul, who fights back to win Jack's game, says at the end of the trailer, "I have a better ending in mine."

The movie is an adaptation of critically-acclaimed French thriller "Papillon Noir" which was released in 2008. Directed by Brian Goodman and co-written by Marc Frydman and Justin Stanley, "Black Butterfly" also stars Piper Perabo, Abel Ferrara, Nicholas Aaron and Katie McGovern. The movie is set to hit U.S. theaters on May 26.