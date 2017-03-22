Japanese Netflix original “Jimmy” to open Okinawa Fest
March 22, 2017 - 16:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An episode of an upcoming Japanese-made Netflix series will get a theatrical world premiere next month as the opening film of the Okinawa International Movie Festival, Variety reports.
The festival unspools at locations around the island of Okinawa and is backed by leading talent agency Yoshimoto Kogyo. The 9th edition runs April 20-23, 2017.
The new show, “Jimmy: Aho Mitai na Honma no Hanashi” (translation: Jimmy: A Seemingly Stupid, but True Story,) is a Netflix original series produced by popular talent MC Sanma Akashiya. “Jimmy” is based on Akashiya’s real-life encounters with the title comic, Jimmy Onishi. The nine-episode series is scheduled to start streaming this summer in 190. Yoshimoto, Akashiya’s agency, is backing the project.
Also premiering in the festival’s special invitation section is “Karanukan,” an Okinawa-set drama with pop star GACKT and directed by Yasuhiro Hamano.
Among other sections include: TV Directors’ Movie, with films by variety show directors backed by Yoshitomo and TV broadcasters; Creators Factory, which discovers and nurtures new talent; and the self-explanatory Okinawa Historical Movies. The festival will also feature stage, sports and other community-based events and activities.
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Islamic State shells recaptured areas in western Mosul Heavy mortar fire killed at least five civilians and wounded more than 20 in Mosul Jadida and Rifak districts.
London terror attack: Knifeman shot by police outside Parliament Prime Minister Theresa May was seen being ushered into a silver Jaguar in the grounds of the palace as what sounded like gunfire rang out.
Scottish parliament expected to back bid for 2nd independence referendum Last week, Prime Minister Theresa May said “now is not the time” for another vote, implying she will reject the SNP’s preferred timeframe.
UNICEF slams Germany over treatment of child refugees Out of over 1 million migrants who arrived in Germany, about 350,000 stated that they were under 18 at the time of their arrival.