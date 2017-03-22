Nine Inch Nails roll out full touring line-up for summer live shows

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nine Inch Nails have revealed their full touring line-up for a string of live shows this summer, NME reports.

The band will return to the stage for the first time in three years, set to perform at FYF Fest in Los Angeles from July 21 to 23. They have also been confirmed for Panorama Music Festival, held July 28 to 30, at Randall’s Island Park in New York City.

The touring line-up was confirmed via a posting on their Twitter account earlier on March 21. Frontman Trent Reznor will be accompanied by core members Robin Finck (guitarist), Alessandro Cortini (keyboards/electronics), and Ilan Rubin (drummer). Atticus Ross, who recently became an official member of the band, will also be part of the live entourage.

Earlier this month, Nine Inch Nails confused and delighted fans by sending them envelopes containing a strange black powder.

Fans received the envelopes after they bought the band’s new EP ‘Not The Actual Events’ from their website alongside a so-called “physical component”.

The envelopes contain a warning sticker saying the EP “may contain subversive elements that produce feelings of euphoria and [which] may be harmful and unsettling to the consumer”.

Nine Inch Nails returned in late 2016 with the ‘Not The Actual Events’ EP. Frontman Trent Reznor also confirmed plans to release “two new major” projects in 2017, clarifying to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe that both would be released “under the Nine Inch Nails umbrella”. The group’s most recent full-length is 2013 album ’Hesitation Marks’.