Armenia elections: Tsarukyan bloc sets terms for joining coalition

PanARMENIAN.Net - Leader of Tsarukyan alliance Gagik Tsarukyan has said he is ready to form a coalition if conditions set out in the bloc’s election program are met, RFE/RL Armenian Service reports.

“I can’t sell my honor and have no need to be involved in politics for a position,” Tsarukyan said in response to a question on whether the bloc is ready to join forces with the ruling Republican Party.

“My goal is to pay off the debts I owe to my people.”

“Only in the event that my colleagues and those forming a coalition agree to the conditions I have set out, I will join them,” he added.

Launching its election campaign, Tsarukyan alliance unveiled its program with 15 primary steps in the event of coming to power. The program pledges higher pensions and salaries, no more speed cameras on roads, tax relief among other things.