// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia elections: Tsarukyan bloc sets terms for joining coalition

Armenia elections: Tsarukyan bloc sets terms for joining coalition
March 23, 2017 - 14:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Leader of Tsarukyan alliance Gagik Tsarukyan has said he is ready to form a coalition if conditions set out in the bloc’s election program are met, RFE/RL Armenian Service reports.

“I can’t sell my honor and have no need to be involved in politics for a position,” Tsarukyan said in response to a question on whether the bloc is ready to join forces with the ruling Republican Party.

“My goal is to pay off the debts I owe to my people.”

“Only in the event that my colleagues and those forming a coalition agree to the conditions I have set out, I will join them,” he added.

Launching its election campaign, Tsarukyan alliance unveiled its program with 15 primary steps in the event of coming to power. The program pledges higher pensions and salaries, no more speed cameras on roads, tax relief among other things.

 Top stories
Armenia elections: YELQ bloc ready for TV debate with RPA N1Armenia elections: YELQ bloc ready for TV debate with RPA N1
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
Free Democrats to seek Armenia’s westernization after electionsFree Democrats to seek Armenia’s westernization after elections
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
NA elections: ORO’s program vows tax holiday, abolition of monopoliesNA elections: ORO’s program vows tax holiday, abolition of monopolies
The program details steps for increasing the Armenian army's combat readiness and ensuring a balance in the region.
Armenia elections: YELQ program taps army reform, EU associationArmenia elections: YELQ program taps army reform, EU association
YELQ's program envisages introduction of SME advocacy system, i.e. business ombudsman institution with broad powers.
Partner news
 Articles
Bizarre election promises

Church taxation and restoration of monasteries in Western Armenia

 Most popular in the section
Armenia FM, OSCE chief discuss Yerevan office mandate extension
RPA to nominate Karen Karapetyan for PM after elections: official
ODIHR starts observation mission for Armenia parliamentary elections
Armenia's YELQ bloc members meet U.S. ambassador ahead of elections
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
U.S. embassies ordered to identify populations for stricter visa screening Applicants falling within one of the identified population groups should be considered for higher-level security screening.
10 Egyptian soldiers killed in Sinai bombings Fifteen jihadists were also killed in the fighting, the military said in a statement, without saying when the incidents took place.
Post-rock figureheads Mogwai announce massive European tour Mogwai recently completed with recording sessions with former Flamimg Lips/Mercury Rev producer Dave Fridmann on their yet-to-be-titled new album.
Fleetwood Mac's 2018 tour to be the farewell one Fleetwood Mac are one of the best-selling bands ever and one that incorporated a mix of British and U.S. artists as their core group.