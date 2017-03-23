Jim Carrey’s “I’m Dying Up Here” to premiere at 8th Paris Series Mania

PanARMENIAN.Net - Jim Carrey’s Showtime drama “I’m Dying Up Here”, Adam Price’s faith-themed “Ride Upon The Storm” and Jill Soloway’s Amazon show “I Love Dick” are among 10 anticipated series set to compete at the 8th Series Mania, the Paris-set festival dedicated to premium drama from around the world, Variety said.

The festival will showcase more than 60 series, including 31 world or international premieres, along with more than a dozen digital series.

Other shows set to compete include Jimmy McGovern’s “Broken,” Tony Ayres’s “Seven Types of Ambiguity,” Shlomo Mashiach and Ron Ninio’s “Your Honor,” Marvin Kren’s “4 Blocks,” Scandinavian noir series “Monster,” French comedy “Kim Kong” and Bruce Goodison’s psychological thriller “Born to Kill.”

Following David Chase, Damon Lindelof, the showrunner of “Lost” and “The Leftovers,” will preside the competition jury which will vote for the Grand Prix, the Special Jury Prize, and two new awards — the best actor and best actress in an international series.

Series Mania’s high-profile guest list so far includes Adam Price, Jimmy McGovern, Julianna Margulies and Justin Theroux.

The fest will also showcase a section focusing on the “Best of American Production” which will comprise series with political, contemporary resonances such as “The Good Fight,” “Atlanta” and “When We Rise,” as well as the comedy drama “Downward Dog” and “Search Party.”

From France, Series Mania will present the premiere of “Missions,” an ambitious sci-fi series produced by Paris-based outfit Empreinte Digitale, as well as Laetitia Masson’s “Aurore” and “La Forêt.”

Another popular section, the International Panorama sidebar, will present 19 series from 14 countries, notably Russia — for the first time — with two shows “Better than Us” and “Salaam, Moscou!”

Northern Europe will be well-repped with Dutch disaster series “The Swell,” Swedish series “Before We Die” and Danish series “Below the Surface.”

U.K. shows set for Series Mania’s International Panorama include “Clique,” “Fleabag,” “Apple Tree” and “Yard,” while Israel will have a pair of highly original series, “Dumb” and “Juda,” playing.

Rolling off the success of last year’s edition, which welcomed 40,000 spectators and 1,300 industry professionals, the 8th edition Series Mania is on track to lure a record number of participants.

The festival will host 150 screenings over 10 days and is set to broaden its reach thanks to new partners and exhibitors across Paris, including the UGC Ciné Cité Les Halles multiplex, the Grand Rex, the UGC Normandie, the Centre Pompidou, the Luminor Hôtel de Ville, and the UGC Ciné Cité Rosny.

Screenings and events will also take place at the festival’s home venue at the Forum des Halles.

The lineup was unveiled Wednesday by Series Mania founder Laurence Herszberg and the festival’s artistic director Frédéric Lavigne during a jam-packed press conference in Paris. Following the presser, Herszberg did not comment on the prospects for Series Mania, in light of the launch of Cannes International Series Festival in 2018, alongside MipTV.