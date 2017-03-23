Lorde, Muse, The Killers, Arcade Fire to headline 2017 Lollapalooza
March 23, 2017 - 13:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lineup for this year's Lollapalooza is announced. The festivity takes place from Wednesday, August 3 to Sunday, August 6. Muse and Lorde lead the Thursday lineup, The Killers will headline the Friday event, Chance the Rapper will take the main stage on Saturday, and Arcade Fire will help wrap up the festival on Sunday, AceShowbiz said.
Other performers include Wiz Khalifa, Oasis' Liam Gallagher, Migos, Blink-182, DJ Snake, Foster the People, Ryan Adams, Tegan and Sara, The Pretty Reckless, The xx, Alt-J, Kaskade, Vance Joy, Zara Larsson, Justice, Big Sean, The Shins, Rae Sremmurd, Tove Lo, Charli XCX and Machine Gun Kelly among others.
The four-day festivity is held at Grant Park in Chicago. It will mark the first time for Chicago-native Chance the Rapper to serve as a headliner at the music festival.
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. embassies ordered to identify populations for stricter visa screening Applicants falling within one of the identified population groups should be considered for higher-level security screening.
10 Egyptian soldiers killed in Sinai bombings Fifteen jihadists were also killed in the fighting, the military said in a statement, without saying when the incidents took place.
Apple mulls accessory that turns iPhone, iPad into touchscreen laptop Apple's application for an "Electronic accessory device" describes the company's take on an oft-attempted, but never fully realized idea.
Jim Carrey’s “I’m Dying Up Here” to premiere at 8th Paris Series Mania The festival will showcase more than 60 series, including 31 world or international premieres, along with more than a dozen digital series.