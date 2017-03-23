Lorde, Muse, The Killers, Arcade Fire to headline 2017 Lollapalooza

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lineup for this year's Lollapalooza is announced. The festivity takes place from Wednesday, August 3 to Sunday, August 6. Muse and Lorde lead the Thursday lineup, The Killers will headline the Friday event, Chance the Rapper will take the main stage on Saturday, and Arcade Fire will help wrap up the festival on Sunday, AceShowbiz said.

Other performers include Wiz Khalifa, Oasis' Liam Gallagher, Migos, Blink-182, DJ Snake, Foster the People, Ryan Adams, Tegan and Sara, The Pretty Reckless, The xx, Alt-J, Kaskade, Vance Joy, Zara Larsson, Justice, Big Sean, The Shins, Rae Sremmurd, Tove Lo, Charli XCX and Machine Gun Kelly among others.

The four-day festivity is held at Grant Park in Chicago. It will mark the first time for Chicago-native Chance the Rapper to serve as a headliner at the music festival.