Fleetwood Mac's 2018 tour to be the farewell one

PanARMENIAN.Net - Fleetwood Mac's 2018 tour is to be the farewell one for the legendary band, according to band member Christine McVie who made the announcement while she and Lindsey Buckingham were being interviewed about their collaboration for a duo album they will release in the summer, Gigwise said.

This album also features (Fleetwood Mac’s) Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, it is to be credited as a Buckingham McVie release, but that simply points to its songwriters and singers. Speaking with Uncut magazine in the UK, Buckingham said: "I've grown up a lot since the last time I really worked with Christine. I realised: 'Oh, here I am, a completely different person. I'm a father of three children. I've been married almost 20 years. I've had my journey, and Christine has had her own journey.'"

Mrs McVie describes the collaboration as "an umbilical cord that can't be broken. It just pulls you back."

The 2018 tour is supposed to be a farewell tour," she added. " But you take farewell tours one at a time. You know we always come back together, this unit. We can feel it ourselves."

Vocalist Stevie Nicks recently told Radio.com she thinks it's unlikely Fleetwood Mac will ever record together again. The fans at those 2018 shows may well see the band playing their last live shows and should embrace them.

Fleetwood Mac are one of the best-selling bands ever and one that incorporated a mix of British and U.S. artists as their core group. Selling over 100 million albums they have topped the charts across the world, their origins were in blues, but that swiftly led to a more pop-orientated route and when they brought Buckingham and Nicks into the fold the hits came thick and fast.

This final hurrah by the most successful line-up will be a memorable one by all accounts, Gigwise said.