Post-rock figureheads Mogwai announce massive European tour

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mogwai have announced details of a massive, 40-date European and U.S. tour, Gigwise said.

The post-rock figureheads will kick off in Norway on October 10 before touring Europe and the U.S. for two months. The tour will wrap up in their hometown of Glasgow. They’ll also perform at Festival No. 6 in Poretmeirion in North Wales in September.

Mogwai recently completed with recording sessions with former Flamimg Lips/Mercury Rev producer Dave Fridmann on their yet-to-be-titled new album. Fridmann worked with the band before on their albums Come On Die Young (1999) and Rock Action (2001).

The band’s last album was Atomic which was released last year. The album featured reworked soundtrack material that had been composed for the BBC documentary, Atomic: Living In Dread And Promise.

Speaking with Noisey last year, the band’s Barry Burns said that Atomic could give an indication of where Mogwai were headed next.

He said: “At first, I viewed it as a soundtrack for this TV show, but I think it also shows the direction that the next album might go in. But then again, you never really know until you get together in Glasgow and start playing the songs, so it's quite difficult to predict what the next one's going to be like.”

Mogwai tour dates are below.

08 Sep Festival No.6, Portmeirion UK

10 Oct Rockefeller, Oslo , Norway

11 Oct Nobelberget,Stockholm Sweden

12 Oct KB, Malmo Sweden

13 Oct Vega, Copenhagen Denmark

14 Oct Columbiahalle, Berlin Germany

16 Oct Docks, Hamburg Germany 17 Oct E-Werk, Cologne Germany

18 Oct Aeronef, Lille France

20 Oct AB, Brussels Belgium

22 Oct Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda, Utrecht Netherlands

23 Oct Grand Rex, Paris France

25 Oct Riviera, Madrid Spain

26 Oct Reithalle, Basel Switzerland

27 Oct Fabrique, Milan Italy

28 Oct Atlantico, Rome Italy

29 Oct Estragon, Bologna Italy

31 Oct Roxy, Prague Czech Republic

01 Nov Arena, Vienna Austria

02 Nov Taubchenthal, Leipzig Germany

03 Nov Backstage, Munich Germany

20 Nov Observatory N. Park, San Diego CA

21 Nov Belasco Theater, Los Angeles CA

22 Nov Regency Ballroom, San Francisco CA

23 Nov Roseland Theater, Portland OR

24 Nov The Showbox, Seattle WA

25 Nov Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver BC

28 Nov Ogden Theatre, Denver CO

30 Nov The Waiting Room, Omaha NE

01 Dec First Avenue, Minneapolis MN

02 Dec House of Blues, Chicago IL

03 Dec Majestic Theatre, Detroit MI

05 Dec Danforth Music Hall, Totonto ON

06 Dec Corona Theatre, Montreal QC

07 Dec Royale Nightclub, Boston MA

08 Dec Terminal 5, New York NY

09 Dec Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia PA

10 Dec 9:30 Club, Washinghton DC

15 Dec O2 Academy Brixton, London UK

16 Dec SSE Hydro, Glasgow UK