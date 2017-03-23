Post-rock figureheads Mogwai announce massive European tour
March 23, 2017 - 14:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mogwai have announced details of a massive, 40-date European and U.S. tour, Gigwise said.
The post-rock figureheads will kick off in Norway on October 10 before touring Europe and the U.S. for two months. The tour will wrap up in their hometown of Glasgow. They’ll also perform at Festival No. 6 in Poretmeirion in North Wales in September.
Mogwai recently completed with recording sessions with former Flamimg Lips/Mercury Rev producer Dave Fridmann on their yet-to-be-titled new album. Fridmann worked with the band before on their albums Come On Die Young (1999) and Rock Action (2001).
The band’s last album was Atomic which was released last year. The album featured reworked soundtrack material that had been composed for the BBC documentary, Atomic: Living In Dread And Promise.
Speaking with Noisey last year, the band’s Barry Burns said that Atomic could give an indication of where Mogwai were headed next.
He said: “At first, I viewed it as a soundtrack for this TV show, but I think it also shows the direction that the next album might go in. But then again, you never really know until you get together in Glasgow and start playing the songs, so it's quite difficult to predict what the next one's going to be like.”
Mogwai tour dates are below.
08 Sep Festival No.6, Portmeirion UK
10 Oct Rockefeller, Oslo , Norway
11 Oct Nobelberget,Stockholm Sweden
12 Oct KB, Malmo Sweden
13 Oct Vega, Copenhagen Denmark
14 Oct Columbiahalle, Berlin Germany
16 Oct Docks, Hamburg Germany 17 Oct E-Werk, Cologne Germany
18 Oct Aeronef, Lille France
20 Oct AB, Brussels Belgium
22 Oct Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda, Utrecht Netherlands
23 Oct Grand Rex, Paris France
25 Oct Riviera, Madrid Spain
26 Oct Reithalle, Basel Switzerland
27 Oct Fabrique, Milan Italy
28 Oct Atlantico, Rome Italy
29 Oct Estragon, Bologna Italy
31 Oct Roxy, Prague Czech Republic
01 Nov Arena, Vienna Austria
02 Nov Taubchenthal, Leipzig Germany
03 Nov Backstage, Munich Germany
20 Nov Observatory N. Park, San Diego CA
21 Nov Belasco Theater, Los Angeles CA
22 Nov Regency Ballroom, San Francisco CA
23 Nov Roseland Theater, Portland OR
24 Nov The Showbox, Seattle WA
25 Nov Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver BC
28 Nov Ogden Theatre, Denver CO
30 Nov The Waiting Room, Omaha NE
01 Dec First Avenue, Minneapolis MN
02 Dec House of Blues, Chicago IL
03 Dec Majestic Theatre, Detroit MI
05 Dec Danforth Music Hall, Totonto ON
06 Dec Corona Theatre, Montreal QC
07 Dec Royale Nightclub, Boston MA
08 Dec Terminal 5, New York NY
09 Dec Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia PA
10 Dec 9:30 Club, Washinghton DC
15 Dec O2 Academy Brixton, London UK
16 Dec SSE Hydro, Glasgow UK
