// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

10 Egyptian soldiers killed in Sinai bombings

10 Egyptian soldiers killed in Sinai bombings
March 23, 2017 - 14:26 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ten Egyptian soldiers were killed in two roadside bombings as they clashed with Islamic State group jihadists in the Sinai Peninsula, the military said on Thursday, March 23, according to AFP.

Fifteen jihadists were also killed in the fighting, the military said in a statement, without saying when the incidents took place.

The military said the clashes broke out when soldiers raided "an extremely dangerous" jihadist hideout.

The Islamic State group had said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that it blew up two army vehicles during clashes south of the Sinai city of El-Arish.

The jihadists have killed hundreds of soldiers and policemen since the army overthrew Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 and cracked down on his supporters.

The attacks have mostly been confined to Sinai, which borders Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip, but the jihadists have also struck elsewhere.

In October 2015, the group claimed responsibility for bombing a Russian airliner carrying holidaymakers from a south Sinai resort, killing all 224 people on board.

Related links:
AFP. 10 Egyptian soldiers killed in Sinai roadside bombings
 Top stories
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strikeRussia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strike
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikasTwitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
 Articles
‘Fashionable and beautiful’ lip plates

Painful tradition of Ethiopian tribes

 Most popular in the section
Germany threatens legal action if U.S. hikes import tax
“Blade Runner 2049” bringing back another iconic character
Ignoring Scottish referendum issue would shatter UK structure: Sturgeon
Russian sappers defuse over 120 explosive devices in Palmyra
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Post-rock figureheads Mogwai announce massive European tour Mogwai recently completed with recording sessions with former Flamimg Lips/Mercury Rev producer Dave Fridmann on their yet-to-be-titled new album.
Fleetwood Mac's 2018 tour to be the farewell one Fleetwood Mac are one of the best-selling bands ever and one that incorporated a mix of British and U.S. artists as their core group.
Black Lips garage rock band announce their 1st album in 3 years To coincide with the album announcement, Black Lips have shared the album’s lead single “Can’t Hold On”.
Apple mulls accessory that turns iPhone, iPad into touchscreen laptop Apple's application for an "Electronic accessory device" describes the company's take on an oft-attempted, but never fully realized idea.