10 Egyptian soldiers killed in Sinai bombings
March 23, 2017 - 14:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ten Egyptian soldiers were killed in two roadside bombings as they clashed with Islamic State group jihadists in the Sinai Peninsula, the military said on Thursday, March 23, according to AFP.
Fifteen jihadists were also killed in the fighting, the military said in a statement, without saying when the incidents took place.
The military said the clashes broke out when soldiers raided "an extremely dangerous" jihadist hideout.
The Islamic State group had said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that it blew up two army vehicles during clashes south of the Sinai city of El-Arish.
The jihadists have killed hundreds of soldiers and policemen since the army overthrew Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 and cracked down on his supporters.
The attacks have mostly been confined to Sinai, which borders Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip, but the jihadists have also struck elsewhere.
In October 2015, the group claimed responsibility for bombing a Russian airliner carrying holidaymakers from a south Sinai resort, killing all 224 people on board.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Post-rock figureheads Mogwai announce massive European tour Mogwai recently completed with recording sessions with former Flamimg Lips/Mercury Rev producer Dave Fridmann on their yet-to-be-titled new album.
Fleetwood Mac's 2018 tour to be the farewell one Fleetwood Mac are one of the best-selling bands ever and one that incorporated a mix of British and U.S. artists as their core group.
Black Lips garage rock band announce their 1st album in 3 years To coincide with the album announcement, Black Lips have shared the album’s lead single “Can’t Hold On”.
Apple mulls accessory that turns iPhone, iPad into touchscreen laptop Apple's application for an "Electronic accessory device" describes the company's take on an oft-attempted, but never fully realized idea.