Heritage Auctions to offer Picasso, Chagall, Warhol prints April 10
March 23, 2017 - 15:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Modern, Post-War and Contemporary prints, including works by Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró, Marc Chagall, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Jasper Johns, Roy Lichtenstein and many others, will be available at Heritage Auctions' April 10 Modern & Contemporary Prints & Multiples Signature Auction. The Dallas live and online sale will feature approximately 200 works by well-known artists at all estimate levels, Art Daily said.
"Thanks to the tremendous response from our consignment campaigns, we have expanded our Prints & Multiples category to include more live and online-only auctions this year. Our Valentine's Day online auction had an impressive 89 percent sell-through by lot and value, and we expect to see even more interest from bidders in our April 10 sale, which includes work by the world's leading printmakers," said Director Holly Sherratt. "With estimates ranging from $500 to $100,000, this auction appeals to a wide range of collectors. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to own a great work of art."
Highlights include two linoleum cuts by Picasso, Jacqueline au bandeau de face (Grand tête de femme), (est. $80,000-120,000), and Le déjeuner sur l'herbe, (est. $100,000-150,000).
The sale also includes several significant Warhol prints: Eva Mudocci (After Munch), 1984, (est. $80,000-100,000); two portraits of Mick Jagger that are signed by the musician and the artist Mick Jagger, from the Mick Jagger portfolio, 1975, (est. $30,000-50,000) and Mick Jagger, from the Mick Jagger portfolio, 1975, (est. $20,000-30,000); Cream of Mushroom,1968 (est. $12,000-18,000); and many others.
Other top lots include:
• 6 Lithographs (after 'Untitled 1975'), (est. $60,000-80,000) by influential American painter Jasper Johns
• A complete set of four screenprints entitled Pop Shop Quad II (set of four), (est. $30,000-50,000) by American artist Keith Haring.
• A lithograph in colors by Marc Chagall, Le ciel, 1984, 32/50, signed and numbered in pencil, (est. $10,000-15,000)
• Signed and numbered in pencil Marc Chagall lithograph, L'écuyère au cheval rouge, 1957, (est. $7,000-10,000)
• A dramatic woodcut in colors by Roy Lichtenstein, Head, from Expressionists Woodcuts, 1980, (est. $12,000-18,000), signed, dated and numbered in pencil
• A colorful etching by Joan Miró, Gaudí XVII, 1979, (est. $15,000-25,000), 10/50, signed lower right and numbered lower left
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Cristi Puiu's “Sieranevada” dominates Romanian Film Awards The film's stars Dana Dogaru and Ana Ciontea were named as best lead actress and best supporting actress, respectively.
Beijing Film Festival to screen art house icon David Lynch retrospective Lynch films to be included in the program include “The Elephant Man,” “Blue Velvet,” “Lost Highway,” “The Straight Story,” and “Mulholland Drive”.
Second Armenian air carrier to fly to/from Gyumri Taron-Avia will launch activity, set to create new jobs and contribute to the development of economy and tourism in the region.
Russia's FM says willing to discuss reducing nuclear arms "We are ready to discuss the possibility of further reducing nuclear capacity, but only if all factors are taken into account,” Lavrov said.