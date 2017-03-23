Heritage Auctions to offer Picasso, Chagall, Warhol prints April 10

PanARMENIAN.Net - Modern, Post-War and Contemporary prints, including works by Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró, Marc Chagall, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Jasper Johns, Roy Lichtenstein and many others, will be available at Heritage Auctions' April 10 Modern & Contemporary Prints & Multiples Signature Auction. The Dallas live and online sale will feature approximately 200 works by well-known artists at all estimate levels, Art Daily said.

"Thanks to the tremendous response from our consignment campaigns, we have expanded our Prints & Multiples category to include more live and online-only auctions this year. Our Valentine's Day online auction had an impressive 89 percent sell-through by lot and value, and we expect to see even more interest from bidders in our April 10 sale, which includes work by the world's leading printmakers," said Director Holly Sherratt. "With estimates ranging from $500 to $100,000, this auction appeals to a wide range of collectors. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to own a great work of art."

Highlights include two linoleum cuts by Picasso, Jacqueline au bandeau de face (Grand tête de femme), (est. $80,000-120,000), and Le déjeuner sur l'herbe, (est. $100,000-150,000).

The sale also includes several significant Warhol prints: Eva Mudocci (After Munch), 1984, (est. $80,000-100,000); two portraits of Mick Jagger that are signed by the musician and the artist Mick Jagger, from the Mick Jagger portfolio, 1975, (est. $30,000-50,000) and Mick Jagger, from the Mick Jagger portfolio, 1975, (est. $20,000-30,000); Cream of Mushroom,1968 (est. $12,000-18,000); and many others.

Other top lots include:

• 6 Lithographs (after 'Untitled 1975'), (est. $60,000-80,000) by influential American painter Jasper Johns

• A complete set of four screenprints entitled Pop Shop Quad II (set of four), (est. $30,000-50,000) by American artist Keith Haring.

• A lithograph in colors by Marc Chagall, Le ciel, 1984, 32/50, signed and numbered in pencil, (est. $10,000-15,000)

• Signed and numbered in pencil Marc Chagall lithograph, L'écuyère au cheval rouge, 1957, (est. $7,000-10,000)

• A dramatic woodcut in colors by Roy Lichtenstein, Head, from Expressionists Woodcuts, 1980, (est. $12,000-18,000), signed, dated and numbered in pencil

• A colorful etching by Joan Miró, Gaudí XVII, 1979, (est. $15,000-25,000), 10/50, signed lower right and numbered lower left