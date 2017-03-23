Israel wants open and progressive relations with Armenia: envoy
March 23, 2017 - 18:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Israel wants to have open and progressive relations with Armenia, ambassador Eliyahu Yerushalmi said on Thursday, March 23 as he presented his credentials to Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan.
Meeting Yerushalmi at the presidential palace in Yerevan, Sargsyan said the Armenian authorities are ready to support the envoy's activities, aimed at strengthening and developing relations between the two countries.
The president noted that the centuries-long Armenian-Israeli historical ties obligate both sides to invigorate and give a new quality to interstate relations. Also, he stressed the importance of recent enhancement of interparliamentary and public relations.
Yerushalmi cited the message of his government, according to which Israel wants to have open and progressive relations with Armenia, adding that as ambassador he will do his best to make that message a reality as soon as possible.
Emphasizing that Israel feels deep respect towards the Armenian people, Yerushalmi said that it is a great honor to serve the strengthening and development of relations between the two ancient peoples.
At the meeting, the parties discussed opportunities and prospects for the development of Armenian-Israeli relations in different areas, also exchanging views on regional issues and developments.
