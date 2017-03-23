Russia's FM says willing to discuss reducing nuclear arms
March 23, 2017 - 17:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday, March 23, Russia was willing to discuss reducing nuclear weapons, news agency RIA reported, according to Reuters.
"We are ready to discuss the possibility of further reducing nuclear capacity, but only if all factors are taken into account and not only the number of strategic offensive weapons," Lavrov was quoted as saying.
He said it was "absolutely clear the time had not yet come" for eliminating all nuclear arms, news agency TASS reported.
