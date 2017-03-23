Second Armenian air carrier to fly to/from Gyumri
March 23, 2017 - 17:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s general department of civil aviation and Taron-Avia have reached an agreement, according to which the latter will implement flights to and from Gyumri, with its primary operational base at Shirak airport.
Armenia’s second certified air carrier, Taron-Avia will launch activity in Gyumri, set to create new jobs and contribute to the development of economy and tourism in the region.
According to planespotters.net, Taron-Avia has a fleet of three Boeing-737 aircraft.
Starting from January 1, Shirak airport cut the prices for air navigation services by 50% to attract more airlines and boost the development of the facility.
Shirak is an international airport serving Gyumri and the province of Shirak, Armenia. It is located about 5 km from the center of Gyumri. It is the second largest airport in the country after Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport.
Photo. Skyliner
Top stories
He said that his government would also focus on fighting corruption and "eliminating all barriers that impede business from developing".
“We have a simple problem:we prepare 400-500 specialists each year, while there is demand for 2000 professionals," he said.
At Shirak airport in the northern Armenian town of Gyumri, traffic soared by 150% in the reporting period against 2016.
“The investments will be spent to build a canning factory and slaughterhouses, expand greenhouse farms,” Ignati Arakelyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Jason Bateman - Rachel McAdams comedy “Game Night” adds cast The movie is casting up as it heads toward a spring start and already has Jesse Plemons, Kylie Bunbury, Lamorne Morris, and Billy Magnussen on the call sheet.
“GOT” star Gwendoline Christie joins sci-fi thriller “Darkest Minds” Christie will play a bounty hunter of fugitive teens who takes immense pleasure in her vicious job.
Alexey Titarenko photoexhibition opens at Nailya Alexander Gallery “Alexey Titarenko: The City is a Novel” coincides with the opening of a solo exhibition of Titarenko’s work at Damiani Gallery in Bologna, Italy, on May 12, 2017.
Cristi Puiu's “Sieranevada” dominates Romanian Film Awards The film's stars Dana Dogaru and Ana Ciontea were named as best lead actress and best supporting actress, respectively.