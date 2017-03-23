Second Armenian air carrier to fly to/from Gyumri

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s general department of civil aviation and Taron-Avia have reached an agreement, according to which the latter will implement flights to and from Gyumri, with its primary operational base at Shirak airport.

Armenia’s second certified air carrier, Taron-Avia will launch activity in Gyumri, set to create new jobs and contribute to the development of economy and tourism in the region.

According to planespotters.net, Taron-Avia has a fleet of three Boeing-737 aircraft.

Starting from January 1, Shirak airport cut the prices for air navigation services by 50% to attract more airlines and boost the development of the facility.

Shirak is an international airport serving Gyumri and the province of Shirak, Armenia. It is located about 5 km from the center of Gyumri. It is the second largest airport in the country after Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport.