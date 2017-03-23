Cristi Puiu's “Sieranevada” dominates Romanian Film Awards
March 23, 2017 - 17:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cristi Puiu's Cannes film Sieranevada scooped major awards at the Gopo awards, the Romanian equivalent of the Oscars, at a ceremony held in Bucharest on Tuesday, March 21, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The film, which centers on a family gathered to mark an anniversary of its patriarch's recent death, premiered in the official selection at the Cannes International Film Festival last year and was later selected as Romania's entry in the best foreign-language Oscar race.
Sieranevada was awarded as the best film, and Puiu collected the best director and the best screenplay awards.
The film's stars Dana Dogaru and Ana Ciontea were named as best lead actress and best supporting actress, respectively.
Gheorghe Visu picked up the best actor award for his role in Bogdan Mirica's Caini (Dogs), while his partner Vlad Ivanov was named best supporting actor.
The best cinematography trophy was given ex-aequo to Dogs' Andrei Butica and Marius Panduru for his work on Radu Jude's Inimi cicatrizate (Scarred Hearts).
Dogs' Mirica also collected the best debut feature award.
Laszlo Nemes' Son of Saul, the winner of the Oscar in the best foreign-language film category last year, picked up the best European film award.
