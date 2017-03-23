“GOT” star Gwendoline Christie joins sci-fi thriller “Darkest Minds”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie is in negotiations to join the cast of Darkest Minds, Fox’s adaptation of the YA trilogy by Alexandra Bracken, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Amandla Stenberg is toplining the project, which also has Mandy Moore, as well as a host of young up-and-comers, on the call sheet.

Jennifer Yuh Nelson, best known for helming the Kung Fu Panda movies, is making her live-action directorial debut with the teen sci-fi project that is being produced by Shawn Levy and his 21 Laps banner.

Set in an America where a pandemic has killed most of the children and teenagers, the story tells of teens with superpowers who are taken from their families and placed inside internment camps.

Stenberg is playing Ruby Daly, a 16-year-old with telekinetic powers who escapes her camp and joins a group of teens on the run from the government.

Christie will play a bounty hunter of fugitive teens who takes immense pleasure in her vicious job.

The actress is best known for playing the noble warrior Brienne of Tarth on HBO’s Thrones. She also plays the enigmatic Captain Phasma in the new Star Wars movies, a role she reprises in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is set to open Dec. 15.