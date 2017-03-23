Jason Bateman - Rachel McAdams comedy “Game Night” adds cast

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kyle Chandler is joining Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams in the New Line comedy Game Night, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

The movie is casting up as it heads toward a spring start and already has Jesse Plemons, Kylie Bunbury, Lamorne Morris, and Billy Magnussen on the call sheet.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are directing the film, which follows a group of couples who gather for their regularly planned game night when something goes terribly awry.

Chandler is also slated to star in the upcoming 2019 creature feature, Godzilla: King of Monsters.

Bateman is producing Game Night alongside James Garavente for Aggregrate Films. John Davis and John Fox will produce for Davis Entertainment.

The comedy is set for a Feb. 16, 2018, release.