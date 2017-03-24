"The Handmaid's Tale" 1st trailer features Elisabeth Moss (video)
March 24, 2017 - 12:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hulu has released the first full trailer of "The Handmaid's Tale" for viewing pleasure, AceShowbiz said. Adapted from Margaret Atwood's bestselling novel, the upcoming series is set in the dystopian Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States.
The show centers on Elisabeth Moss' character who is called Offred. She is stripped off her rights and treated as breeding property for the state. In the trailer, she is seen being fired, getting separated from her child and taken into a place where she's told she will be carrying children for "the leaders and their barren wives."
"When they slaughtered Congress we didn't wake up. When they blamed terrorists and suspended the Constitution, we didn't wake up then, either. Now I'm awake," she says in the video. She uses a scripture to stand up for herself, saying, "Blessed are those who suffer for the cause of righteousness," but then gets a beating for it.
Also starring Joseph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd and O-T Fagbenle, the new drama series is set to premiere April 26 on Hulu.
