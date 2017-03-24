Armenia president: Terrorism cannot be foreseen

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has said in an interview with Mir TV that it is impossible to predict terrorist attacks.

“Terrorism can happen anywhere, therefore, you need to be watchful and take all measures at all times” Sargsyan said.

“I understand very well that in London and Paris a lot of money is spent on security, but this crime cannot really be foreseen."

“It's one thing when you have a visible enemy. But it's another thing when people sneak into Europe as refugees but turn out to have a completely different task. It’s really hard to fight these phenomena," the president added.

Before he killed at least four people in Britain's deadliest attack since the 2005 London bombings, Khalid Masood was considered by intelligence officers to be a criminal who posed little serious threat. He sped across Westminster Bridge on Wednesday, March 22, plowing down pedestrians with a hired car before running into the parliamentary grounds and fatally stabbing an unarmed policeman. He was shot dead by police.