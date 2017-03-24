Ridley Scott's "Alien: Covenant" unveils new poster
March 24, 2017 - 12:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new poster for Ridley Scott's "Alien: Covenant" has been released. The terrifying image features a lot of Xenomorphic aliens tangling and suffocating the Engineers. The poster also shows an Alien Queen, which will possibly make her first appearance in the "Prometheus" sequel since "Alien vs. Predator" back in 2004, AceShowbiz said.
"The path to paradise begins in hell," reads the caption of the picture. The creepy image also offers a glimpse of the Alien baby or known as "facehugger." The poster is believed to be a depiction of the Renaissance paintings of hell as well as battles between angels and demons.
"Alien: Covenant" follows the crew of the colony ship Covenant bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy. They discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.
Scheduled to be released in U.S. theaters on May 19, "Alien: Covenant" stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England and Benjamin Rigby.
