Marilyn Manson teases fans with new release date for “Say10” album?
March 24, 2017 - 13:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Marilyn Manson appears to have teased fans with the new release date for his upcoming album ‘Say10’, NME reports.
Manson’s tenth studio album and follow-up to 2015’s acclaimed ‘The Pale Emperor’ was widely believed to be released on 14 February – however this was not the case. When NME approached a spokesman after the album failed to appear on Valentine’s Day, he stated that the album would be released in summer 2017.
Now, he’s shared a cryptic new video on Instagram with the caption ‘6:19. The Time Has Come’. Fans are now speculating as to whether this might mean that the album will arrive on 19 June. However, that date falls on a Monday rather than the usual album release day of Friday.
NME has approached Marilyn Manson’s people for a response.
As Loudwire reports, there are numerous other fan theories about what this might be a reference to.
Some believe it could referring to a lyrics from the track: ‘If I Was Your Vampire’: “6:19 and I know I’m ready / Drive me off the mountain / You’ll burn, I’ll eat your ashes / The impossible wheels seducing / Our corpse.”
He also tends to quote biblical verses, especially in the run-up to his next record. One of the suitable verses is Ezra 6:19: “And the children of the captivity kept the passover upon the fourteenth day of the first month”. The other is Jonah 6:19: “So when they had rowed about five and twenty or thirty furlongs, they see Jesus walking on the sea, and drawing nigh unto the ship: and they were afraid.”
As well as unveiling a short video for ‘Say10’ in which he ‘beheads Donald Trump‘, Manson has also revealed that the new album is ‘the last thing that people will expect‘.
“It is, I would say, the last thing people would expect after hearing ‘The Pale Emperor’,” he said. “Coming from the people who I’ve played it to, it’s a combination of ‘Antichrist Superstar’ and ‘Mechanical Animals’ in feeling.”
Manson added: “It wasn’t my intent to go backwards. Everything goes in a full circle and it just becomes, without cannibalising work from the past, the same thing: which is ultimately you. I’m a little over-anxious to release it, so it was done very quickly, but it’s by far the most thematic and over-complicated thing that I’ve done. In a way, it’s deceptively delightful to strangers. It’s like the old saying that the devil’s greatest secret is that people don’t believe he exists.”
Tsarukyan: No coalition with ruling RPA after Armenia elections “In case I secure 48% in the upcoming elections, I will decide which force to form a coalition with," Gagik Tsarukyan said.