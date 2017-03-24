Tsarukyan: No coalition with ruling RPA after Armenia elections
March 24, 2017 - 14:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Leader of Tsarukyan bloc, founder of Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan on Friday, March 24 denied reports alleging he is going to form a coalition with the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).
A day earlier, in response to a question on whether the bloc will be joining forces with RPA, Tsarukyan said he is ready to form a coalition if conditions set out in the bloc’s election program are met.
Addressing voters in the town of Vedi on Friday, the politician said he doesn’t want “to lose my people’s trust.”
“In case I secure 48% in the upcoming elections, I will decide which force to form a coalition with," he said.
Launching its election campaign, Tsarukyan alliance unveiled its program with 15 primary steps in the event of coming to power. The program pledges higher pensions and salaries, no more speed cameras on roads, tax relief among other things.
Elections to the National Assembly will be held on April 2. Nine parties and blocs running for seats at the National Assembly have already launched campaigns.
