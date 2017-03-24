“Me Before You” director to helm Disney's “The One and Only Ivan”
March 24, 2017 - 17:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Thea Sharrock, director of the tearjerker Me Before You, is in early talks to direct The One and Only Ivan, Disney's adaptation of the Newbery Medal-winning book written by Katherine Applegate and illustrated by Patricia Castelao, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Allison Shearmur, who was one of the producers on Disney’s live-action take on Cinderella as well as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is on board to produce the adaptation.
Published by HarperCollins in 2011, the book centers on a silverback gorilla named Ivan who lives in a cage in a shopping mall along with an elephant named Stella and a stray dog called Bob. Ivan does not remember life before the mall, but when a baby elephant enters and Ivan finds himself taking care of her, he begins to rediscover his previous life and concocts a plan to take the baby elephant away from their abusive owner.
Applegate, who also created the late 1990s book series Animorphs with her husband, Michael Grant, based the story on a real-life gorilla named Ivan who spent 27 years in a Washington mall before being transferred to the Atlanta Zoo.
Ivan could become the latest project at the studio to nab a female director. Disney has Ava DuVernay helming the recently wrapped A Wrinkle in Time and just put Niki Caro on its live-action retelling of Mulan.
Sharrock is an award-winning theater director who made her feature debut with Me Before You, MGM’s adaptation of the romantic novel by Jojo Moyes. The 2016 movie starred Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin and was an international hit, grossing over $207 million worldwide.
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Rome in security lockdown for EU celebrations According to Italian media reports, the security services have had help from Britain's Scotland Yard in bolstering the city's defences.
Russia's Putin hosts French presidential hopeful Le Pen in Kremlin While increasingly popular in France, she has struggled to get any backing abroad apart from support offered by other far-right parties.
Gorillaz release four new tracks (video) The band are set to play their very own festival this summer, with Demon Dayz festival taking place at Dreamland in Margate.
VivaCell-MTS: Tree planting aims to preserve Armenia’s ecosystem A nursery in the CWR was established by the FPWC in cooperation with USDA Forest Service International Programs for reforestation purposes.