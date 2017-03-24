James Franco, Seth Rogen developing '90s teen drama for Hulu

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hulu has brought James Franco and Seth Rogen on board to develop a new project for the streaming giant. As AceShowbiz reports citing Variety, the "Pineapple Express" duo are working on "a '90s teen drama," teaming up with author and social media personality Kelly Oxford.

Oxford is set to pen the script of the project. Franco and Rogen will serve as executive producers alongside Franco's producing partner Vince Jolivette and Rogen's longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg. Plot is yet to be released, though the currently untitled hour-long series is described as "a teen show set in the 1990s."

Franco and Rogen co-starred in a 1990s teen show titled "Freaks & Geeks", which was set in the 80s. The duo also collaborated on several films, including "This Is the End", "The Night Before", "Sausage Party", "The Interview" and upcoming flick "The Disaster Artist", which debuted at SXSW to rave reviews. However, the current project marks their first TV project collaboration.

Franco is currently gearing up for HBO's upcoming series "The Deuce" as well as working with Jolivette on "The Pretenders" and "Blood Surf". Meanwhile, Rogen is teaming up with Goldberg for AMC's "Preacher", which is entering its sophomore season.

Oxford had her breakthrough with her New York Times best-seller "Everything Is Perfect When You're a Liar" in 2013. Her second book "When You Find Out the World Is Against You" will soon hit the shelves on Tuesday, April 18.

No premiere date is set yet for the new project.