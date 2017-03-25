Google working on new app for group photo editing
March 25, 2017 - 13:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Right on the heels of killing off Google Talk, the company has admitted it's working on a new app for group photo editing and sharing. While Google already has the chat app Allo and video calling app Duo, it may be feeling pressure from its competitors' similar offerings. Facebook has a similar social photo sharing app called Moments, for example, while Apple just announced its AI-powered movie editing app, Clips, Engadget says.
In an email, a Google spokesperson told Engadget that this is an experiment -- just one of many that the company runs at any given time and that there are currently no plans to launch.
According to TechCrunch, the new app will allow a group of friends to edit photos together and then organize them to look at later. This potential app sounds a lot like Moments with added editing features, as users will be able to create groups to share and edit their photos collaboratively. TechCrunch's sources believe that the app would also bring Google's image search ability, which would let you identify objects in photos for future searches within the app.
Google seems to be trying the "throw everything at the wall and see what sticks" approach to its social media strategy, Engadget says.
Top stories
Apple's application for an "Electronic accessory device" describes the company's take on an oft-attempted, but never fully realized idea.
The deal may be months away from being finalized, but Spotify is said to have cleared this particular clause with major record labels.
Much like real synapses, the algorithm (Elastic Weight Consideration) decides how important a given connection is to its associated task.
many of the songs, albums, and movies are all recent releases, which speaks to the popularity of that content and increased Android growth.
Partner news
Latest news
China captures more than 2,500 fugitives who fled overseas Police nationwide have worked with the People's Bank of China and solved 380 cases of underground banks and money laundering.
NonStop Entertainment acquires ISIS documentary “City of Ghosts” “City of Ghosts” marks Matthew Heineman’s follow up to “Cartel Land” which was nominated for an Oscar.
“Sinister 2” helmer boards Broad Green’s horror movie “Eli” The movie centers on a young boy who undergoes treatment for a rare disease at a secluded clinic, which becomes a haunted prison.
Swiss open probe into Ankara's spying on Turkish community Swiss prosecutors said they had "concrete suspicions [of espionage] against the Turkish community [by] a political intelligence service."