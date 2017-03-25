PanARMENIAN.Net - Marvel has released a brand new teaser for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" as an announcement that tickets for the movie are now on sale. The one-minute video offers glimpses of the Guardians battling their enemies to save the galaxy, AceShowbiz said.

"So here we are. A thief, one thug, an assassin, a maniac and an angry little tree," says Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), describing the team. The footage then features Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) madly chasing and killing a member of the Ravagers.

Set to David Bowie's song "Suffragette City", the teaser shows Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) saying, "The Guardians can not protect the galaxy from us." The video then gives a glimpse of Rocket (Bradley Cooper), who's seemingly in a hard situation as he's surrounded by nemeses who are ready to kill him.

Set to the backdrop of "Awesome Mixtape #2", Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" chronicles the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand.

Scheduled to be released in U.S. theaters on May 5, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" also stars Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Chris Sullivan as Taserface, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and Sylvester Stallone as a member of the Nova Corps.